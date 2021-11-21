Lame Tigers lose T20 series to Pakistan



Pakistan's and Bangladesh's cricketers greet each other after Pakistan's victory at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 20. PHOTO: AFP

A dismal batting and fielding show led Bangladesh to concede the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan after the visitors eased them past by eight wickets in the second game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.Fakhar Zaman hit an unbeaten 51 ball-57 with two fours and three sixes to be instrumental in Pakistan's unassailable 2-0 lead.Fakhar and opener Mohammad Rizwan put on 85-run which was key in overhauling Bangladesh's paltry 108-7 with 11 ballsto spare. Rizwan scored a patient 39 off 45 with four boundaries.Fakhar Zaman was watchful after captain Babar Azam (5) dragged fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman delivery on to his stump in the third over, similar to his dismissal in the first match.He paced the innings, especially after being reprieved on 26 when Saif Hasan put down his catch in deep midwicket off legspinner Aminul Islam.Rizwan also got a life when Taskin dropped him at short fine leg on 38 off again Aminul Islam bowling but that drop was not costly as the bowler dismissed him two balls later.Fakhar Zaman brought up his seventh half-century off 40 balls and then finished the game off by his own.Mustafizur, who left the field after bowling 2.1 overs and Aminul Islam Biplob took the fallen two wickets of Pakistan.A yet another abysmal batting show led Bangladesh's collapse as they were restricted to a below par total again.Coming off a four-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the first match, Bangladesh were aiming to level the series but the intent was nowhere seen after captain Mahmudullah won the toss for the consecutive second time and decided to bat first.Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored the side with 40 off 34, hitting five boundaries while Afif was the other notable scorer with 20.Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi who came back to the side, replacing Hasan Ali, broke through to continue his romance with 'first over wicket' as he had Saif Hassan leg-before for duck in the fifth ball of the innings.On field umpire though ruled 'not out' Shaheen overturned the decision with a review. His opening partner Naim Sheikh could score just 2 before edging to first slip off pacer Mohammad Wasim.Afif flicked Afridi to hit six over backward square in the first ball he faced but needed a medical attention in the next ball when the bowler who thought Afif left the crease threw directly to hit him on the back of his foot.Afif recovered to resume the game and cut Mohammad Wasim past point for four as Bangladesh looked to regain the control.At the other end, Najmul Hossain Shanto recovered from his shaky start to take the Pakistani bowlers with disdain.But leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who claimed 2-22 in economical bowling, denied Bangladesh keeping the nose in front.Bangladeshi batters helped his cause with Afif, after scoring 20, trying a reverse paddle which cost his wicket. Shadab then struck in crucial moment as Shanto who looked in complete control, chipped a delivery in the air and Shadab dived his left to take an excellent catch.In between Haris Rauf extended Mahmudullah Riyad's lean batting, undoing him with a back of length delivery that the captain edged to the wicket-keeper for 12. -BSS