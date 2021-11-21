Video
Home Front Page

Daily essentials still selling at cut throat price

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Daily essentials are still selling at cut throat price in the kitchen markets weighing heavy upon common people. All kinds of chickens are being sold at high prices in the kitchen markets. However, the prices of vegetables have started falling.
Ali Hossain, a wholesaler at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, said that the prices of some major essentials like flour, edible oil, sugar and lentil were maintaining the previous hike. He sees no sign of a decrease in prices of such important essentials right now.
The broiler chicken is being sold for Tk 150 to Tk160. Last week, this chicken was sold for Tk 140. Local chicken is being sold at Tk 450 to Tk 500 per piece.
The price of eggs has remained unchanged. A dozen of red eggs is being sold at Tk 110.
Besides, Pakistani cock is being sold at a price of Tk 280 to Tk 290 per kg. The prices of edible oil and onion have also gone up.
However, with the increase in supply, the prices of winter vegetables have started decreasing. Kitchen markets abound with cauliflower, cabbage, turnip, bean and flavored pumpkin. Although the price of medium quality rice has come down a little, the price of flour has gone up. Besides, prices of pulses, eggs and sugar remained unchanged.
Per kg paijam rice is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 56. Besides, price of Nazirshail, Miniket and coarse rice is unchanged.
Per kg imported onion is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 in the retail market.
New potato is selling at Tk 150 per kg.  Prices of major vegetables, namely brinjal, bean, pumpkin, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, potato and green chili have remained static. However, the price of cauliflower declined by Tk 5.0 each.
Consumers said the latest round of cost hikes of cooking oil which had already witnessed multiple price hikes in the last few months, has cut a big hole in their pockets.
Loose edible oil showed further hike by Tk 3.0 per litre as super palm oil was sold at Tk 140-142 a litre and loose soybean oil at Tk 145-148 a litre on the day.
Per kg brinjal is being sold at Tk 50, bitter gourd at Tk 60-80, tomato at Tk 140, pumpkin Tk 40, snake gourd at Tk 60, pointed gourd Tk 40, potato Tk 25, spiny gourd at Tk 80, carrot at Tk 120, cucumber at Tk 80 and gourd at Tk 70 per piece.
Fish price is also high. Indigenous shrimps are being sold in the capital's market at Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 per kg while Tengra at Tk 600 to Tk 800, boal at Tk 650 to Tk 600, glass fish at Tk 350 to Tk 400. Ayr, chital and sand fish's price is varying depending on their size between Tk 600 to Tk 800 per kg.
Medium size hilsa is seen to be sold at a price of one thousand to Tk 1200. The smaller ones are being sold at Tk 800 to Tk 900.
Murad, a retailer in the market, said, "I went to the Karwan Bazaar kitchen market and saw that the prices of most vegetables including beans, tomatoes, karla and patal have gone up."


