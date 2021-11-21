Students vandalise 10 buses in Science Lab area

College students on Saturday vandalized around 10 buses in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Mirpur Road demanding half-fare bus ride for them.

The students of Dhaka College and Dhaka City College took to the street chanting slogans in front of LABAID Hospital around 12:15pm and blocked the road. Later, they vandalised the buses throwing brickbats.

Following the incident, the movement of vehicles on Mirpur Road remained suspended for the time being. Police, however, managed to take the situation under their control.

The student of City College later returned to their campus. But the Dhaka College students remained on the road.

Dhanmondi Police Station OC Ikram Ali Miah said the college students in Science Lab area have been on demonstration demanding half the usual fare on buses for them for the last few days.

As a sequel, they took to the street on Saturday and carried out the vandalism, he added.

Mohammad Wahid, driver of a Bikash Paribahan bus, said the students started throwing brickbats while the vehicle was crossing Dhaka College. Then the passengers got down from the bus immediately out of panic.

The Dhaka College students earlier demonstrated in New Market area on Thursday and gave an ultimatum to the authorities till Saturday to talk to the bus owners and settle the issue. The students also threatened to go for movement on Saturday and Sunday if their demand went unheeded.

On November 15, a college student was pushed off by a bus driver following an altercation over bus fare in the city's Rampura area.

Protesting the incident, some students halted the movement of 50 buses of "Raida Paribahan" that day.

The government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 per litre on the night of November 3.

Subsequently, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) increased the fares for intra-city and inter-district buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively on November 7 following an indefinite strike by the transport owners and workers.









