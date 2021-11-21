Can Gazipur Mayor keep his post?

The political arena and the jurists circle in the country are abuzz with speculations about whether expelled Gazipur city Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam's mayorship will sustain or not. Politicians are trying to draw examples from precedents and law experts are giving their opinions in accordance with the Local Government Act (City Corporation).

However, the summary of their talks is that Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Jahangir Alam may lose his mayoral post. While talking with journalists after the meeting of AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) on Friday night, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader indicated to losing mayorship of Jahangir Alam.

Obaidul Quader said, "Legal action might be taken against the Gazipur mayor. We will officially communicate the party's decision on Jahangir Alam to the Local Government Minister."

"The party made the decision of Jahangir's expulsion after verifying his video footage that went viral on social media," he added.

ALCWC, the highest

decision-making body of the party, expelled Mayor Jahangir from the party for life for his controversial comments on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War martyrs on Friday.

Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam on Saturday said action would be taken against Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam in accordance with the law. He was responding to a question from journalists at a seminar held at Hotel Sonargaon on Jahangir's mayoral post.

The Local Government Minister said the Gazipur city mayor had been dismissed from the party based on the party's decision. Whether he will remain mayor or not will be decided by interpreting the law.

Regarding Jahangir's mayorship, Barrister Sharear Reaz, an advocate of the Supreme Court, told the Daily Observer, "Section 12 of the Local Government Act (City Corporation) deals with the removal of city corporation mayors or councillors. There it is said that the mayors or councillors can be removed for their moral turpitude. If this is done, within three days the city mayor will consign the responsibility to the senior member of the mayor panel."

"There are so many loopholes in the local government law that the government can remove him (Jahangir) at any time if it wants," he added.

Noted constitutional lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik said, "There is no specific provision in the City Corporation Act to disqualify a mayor who has been expelled from the party which had nominated him/her for contesting the mayoral elections."

When this correspondent asked Dr Shahdeen if this would create any legal complication, he said, "This seems to be a grey area of the law and in such circumstances it would be up to the highest judiciary, if someone challenges his/her mayorship, to interpret and decide whether he/she is disqualified to continue as a mayor."

Meanwhile, GCC Mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam on Saturday said that he will plead to the party President Sheikh Hasina for a review of his expulsion from the party for life.

While addressing a press conference at his residence in Gazipur city he said, "I plead to our party President Sheikh Hasina for a review on the decision. I don't want any post, I just want to live as a supporter of Awami League."

"I want to tell her (Sheikh Hasina) that she has been provided with false and fabricated information. I may have made some mistakes, which I want to make clear to her," Jahangir added.

He also burst into tears at the press conference at one stage of his deliberation.












