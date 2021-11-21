Zero Covid death in one year and seven months

After one year, seven months and 16 days of continuous daily processions of bodies of Covid-19 deaths, the country for the second time passes a deathless day during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

According to the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS), no one has died from the virus in the last 24 hours ending 8:00am on Saturday. After the first loss of life due to Covid-19 on March 18 last year, the country was without a death only on April 3 in 2020.

However, the death tally due to Covid-19 remained at 27,946. Some 178 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,573,889.

Besides, 190 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.72 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,538,006.

The country logged positivity rate of 1.18 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.70 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 834 labs across the country tested 15,107 samples.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,887 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,059 were women. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death was reported on March 18in the same year.

Around 53.59 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 34.28 million have taken both doses.

However, lengthy waves of Covid-19 have been seen from March to the end of September this year. Especially, from the end of June to the end of August, there have been hundreds of deaths every day. Of these, a maximum of 264 people died on August 5 and 10.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has been declining since October. Seven people died last Friday. The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected nearly 257 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 232 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries. The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







