BNP observes mass fast, announces rallies Monday

Leaders of the BNP and its political alliance staged a nationwide mass- hunger strike demanding the immediate release of 'critically' ill Khaleda Zia for better treatment abroad.

The programme took place in front of the Nayapaltan BNP central party office from 9:00am to 4 pm on Saturday.

Besides all the divisional cities and district towns also observed the programme. BNP leaders and activists accused the police obstructing the hunger strike in several districts of the country.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme while concluding their hunger-strike programme.

He said their party's all units of metropolitan cities and district towns and upazila headquarters will hold rallies on Monday.

In the capital, he said, the programme will be held in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 10am.

At the hunger strike programme Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Khaleda Zia is on the verge of death

today. Foreign doctors say she is suffering from multiple complex problems; it is not possible to treat her physical problems in Bangladesh. She cannot be cured without advanced treatment abroad. "

"The government has rejected Khaleda's family request for medical treatment abroad," Fakhrul Islam said.

In his speech, BNP leader termed the government a fascist one and alleged that the government was not allowing Khaleda to take advanced treatment at any advanced medical centre abroad due to political vengeance.

He said, "We must free our leader. We are ready to accept any sacrifice for her."

Addressing the party leaders and workers, Fakhrul Islam said, "Let's raise our hands and take an oath. We will not return home until ensure the country's leader advance treatment abroad."

Addressing the government, BNP Fakhrul said, "Release Khaleda Zia immediately and arrange for her treatment abroad. And if not, the movement for your downfall has started from today. This is a matter of our life and death, our rights."

BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Mahila Dal president Afroza Abbas, Juba Dal president Saiful Islam Nirob and other senior leaders of BNP and its front organisations joined the programme.

BNP has been claiming that the medical board formed for treatment of the party chief recommended to take her abroad for her advanced treatment.

Many other BNP leaders, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, are also taking part in the protest.

Besides BNP leaders and activists Jatiya Party Chairman (Qazi Jafar) Mostafa Jamal Haider, Kalyan Party Chairman Major General (Retd.) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim (Bir Pratik), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim, Labor Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman, National People's Party. Party chairman said. Fariduzzaman Farhad, Bangladesh National Party Chairman Advocate Syed Ehsanul Huda, Secretary General of the LDP. Redwan Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain Selim, Secretary General of the other part of the LDP also took part at the programme.







