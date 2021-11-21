DU to redesign curriculum to include SDGs

The Dhaka University (DU) plans to redesign its curriculum and academic syllabus to include the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDG). Besides, to strengthen the field of practical and basic research and produce skilled human resources, it has adopted some 255 research projects under the supervision of different departments, research centres and institutes marking the hundredth founding anniversary of the university.

The vision statements of the centenary programme are achieving SDG, building a university fit for the fourth industrial revolution, producing skilled human resources and implementing national integrity strategy.

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, on Saturday said the academic activities of students will include the elements related to SDG. Consequently, a student will

leave the university after being oriented to the SDG so that he will be able to contribute to the developments of the society.

Although separate ministries will work with a single SDG target, the university will work on every goal, the VC added.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said this at a press conference regarding the upcoming grand functions marking the university's centenary and golden jubilee of independence of the country held at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at around 11:40am.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "At the same time, several departments and institutes will publish more than fifty publications focusing on their respective academic disciplines under their own management."

On the grand function of the centenary which will start on December 1 and will end on December 16, the university will publish a chronicle based on the history of the university which will include the significant events that happened since 1921 till 2021. Another book titled, 'The University of Dhaka and the Making and Shaping of Bangladesh' will be published on the occasion.

Other than this, a book consisting six volumes will be published on the themes - the History of the University of Dhaka and Higher Education in Bangladesh, Sciences for Society, Arts, Literature and Culture, Business for Sustainability, Social Sciences for Life and Living and Future of Higher Education.

Commemorating the centenary, the university will construct a memorial monument, Monument of Infinity Reflecting Vastness, Inclusiveness and Magnanimity, on the campus.

Regarding the Master Plan of the university, the VC said they have finalised the draft plan and waiting for the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said, "Our Master Plan is unique. We did not focus only on the physical progress. We have made the plan considering and centring the development of education, research and adaptation of the things which will help the university to reach a global standard."

Stressing the importance of automation, the VC further said there is no substitute for automation to implement the national integrity strategy.

We have taken measures to bring academic and administrative activities under the paperless process through online, Prof Akhtaruzzaman added.Under the automation run by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, students will be able to deposit their fees online. Consequently, all the financial transactions including salaries, pension, income tax, insurance, bank loans, provident funds, benevolent funds, examination bills, accounts of various trust funds of teachers, officers and employees of the university will be completed automatically.

A research based special lab named 'Biological Hazards Analysis and Health Research Laboratory' has been set up in the university.

"The lab will play an important role in inventing and developing any kind of vaccine in the future," Prof Akhtaruzzaman expressed hope.

Other than this, an Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Centre has been set up under foreign financing to promote youth entrepreneurship.

On the other hand, to produce skilled technician and address the fourth industrial revolution, the university will set up an IT Hub. Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "DU will be the central hub coordinating other hubs in Bangladesh. Other higher educational institutions of the country will conduct their research activities by rotating around Dhaka University."

However, while asked about the next DUCSU election, the VC avoided the question technically saying the poll will be held if the university gets help from all sides.

During the press conference, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar, DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, General Secretary Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan were present among others.












