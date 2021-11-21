Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

President, PM greet members of armed forces

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday issued separate messages, greeting members of the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day to be celebrated in the country today.
In his message, the President recalled the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose leadership Bangladesh achieved final victory on December 16, 1971 following a nine-month-long armed Liberation War.
He also recalled the memories of 1971 martyrs particularly the seven recipients of the highest gallantry awards "Bir Shreshtha" and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed
deep sympathy to the injured freedom fighter military officials and their family members of the martyred members of the armed forces.
President Hamid, also the supreme commander of the armed forces, said, "The armed forces are the symbol of confidence and pride of the nation". The members of the armed forces are playing a pivotal role in various national activities, including facing national disasters in aid of the civil administration, along with safeguarding the independence and sovereignty of the country, he added.
Even members of the armed forces have also brightened the country's image before the world through participating in the peacekeeping missions of the United Nations and performing their responsibility with utmost sincerity, discipline and professional expertise, the President said.
Recalling the glorious founding day of the armed forces, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said members of the army, navy and air force had retaliated against the occupation forces on November 21 in 1971 during the Liberation War conducted under the leadership of the Awami League government.
The freedom fighters, members of different paramilitary forces and the patriotic people had carried out jointly an integrated attack and compelled the occupation forces to surrender, she said.
"We achieved the final victory on December 16 in 1971 after defeating the occupational forces. And the 'Armed Forces Day' is being observed in every year on November 21 as a landmark of the victory and success of the Bangalee nation in the great liberation war," the premier said.
Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had started building a modern and smart armed forces after the Liberation War, Sheikh Hasina said, "For Bangladesh Army, Bangabandhu established Military Academy, Combined Armed School and training schools for every corps and more military institutions and formed different units".    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘missing’ sisters handed over to police
Police foil BNP’s hunger strike prog in Khulna
Lame Tigers lose T20 series to Pakistan
Daily essentials still selling at cut throat price
Students vandalise 10 buses in Science Lab area
Kamala briefly becomes first woman US president
Can Gazipur Mayor keep his post?
Zero Covid death in one year and seven months


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft