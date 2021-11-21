President, PM greet members of armed forces

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday issued separate messages, greeting members of the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day to be celebrated in the country today.

In his message, the President recalled the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose leadership Bangladesh achieved final victory on December 16, 1971 following a nine-month-long armed Liberation War.

He also recalled the memories of 1971 martyrs particularly the seven recipients of the highest gallantry awards "Bir Shreshtha" and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed

deep sympathy to the injured freedom fighter military officials and their family members of the martyred members of the armed forces.

President Hamid, also the supreme commander of the armed forces, said, "The armed forces are the symbol of confidence and pride of the nation". The members of the armed forces are playing a pivotal role in various national activities, including facing national disasters in aid of the civil administration, along with safeguarding the independence and sovereignty of the country, he added.

Even members of the armed forces have also brightened the country's image before the world through participating in the peacekeeping missions of the United Nations and performing their responsibility with utmost sincerity, discipline and professional expertise, the President said.

Recalling the glorious founding day of the armed forces, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said members of the army, navy and air force had retaliated against the occupation forces on November 21 in 1971 during the Liberation War conducted under the leadership of the Awami League government.

The freedom fighters, members of different paramilitary forces and the patriotic people had carried out jointly an integrated attack and compelled the occupation forces to surrender, she said.

"We achieved the final victory on December 16 in 1971 after defeating the occupational forces. And the 'Armed Forces Day' is being observed in every year on November 21 as a landmark of the victory and success of the Bangalee nation in the great liberation war," the premier said.

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had started building a modern and smart armed forces after the Liberation War, Sheikh Hasina said, "For Bangladesh Army, Bangabandhu established Military Academy, Combined Armed School and training schools for every corps and more military institutions and formed different units". -BSS





