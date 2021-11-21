Helper killed as 2 trucks collide in Ctg

Chattogram, Nov 20: A man was killed and another injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Bandar area in Chattogram city.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Sagar, 20, helper of a truck and son of Mohammad Badal of Bandartila area of the city.

Bandar Police Station OC Nizam Uddin said the the collision took place around 3 pm, leaving the helper and a driver injured.

The injured were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Sagar dead. -UNB