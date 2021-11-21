Video
Greater Jashore Journalists Forum formed

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

A new executive committee of Greater Jashore Journalists' Forum was formed Saturday for the 2022-23 tenure.
The committee was formed at a general meeting held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital, according to a press release.
General members of the Greater Jashore Journalists' Forum, Dhaka, elected Shariful Islam Bilu (Aajkaler Khabar) as president, BM Rizaul Karim (ETV) as general secretary and Tanvir Ahmed (Bhorer Kagoj) as organizing secretary.
Other posts include Vice Presidents - Ashraful Islam (Ittefaq), Suniti Kumar Biswas (First Paper), Nur Alam Sheikh (Somoyer Alo), Mahmud Sohail (Ajker Patrika), Joint General Secretaries Zahidul Islam (Daily Sun), Shah Anwar Saeed Shaheen (Banik Barta), Khalid Saifullah (Naya Diganta), Monirul
Islam Rohan (Naya Diganta), Finance Secretary Tabibur Rahman (NewsBangla24), Office Secretary Al-Amin (New Nation), Women Affairs Secretary Farhana Naznin (The Daily Observer), Publicity and Publication Secretary SK Reza Parvez (Risingbd), Welfare Secretary Ujjal Hossain (Sangbad Pratidin), Information Technology Secretary Jubayer Faisal (Samoy TV), Sports and Cultural Secretary Faruk Ahmed Shahed (Breaking News) and Research and Training Secretary Sanjay Kumar Adhikari Rony (The Business). Besides, Rezaul Haque Kaushik (Ittefaq), Matin Abdullah (Jugantar),Shakilur Rahman (Janakantha), Abdur Razzak (The Report), Mehdi Hasan Khawaja (Newsg24), Saeed Shipon (Jago News), Humayun Kabir Talha (Samachar), Shahriar Sohag (Notunsamoy24) have been elected as executive members of the committee.
KM Belayet Hossain (Bhorer Dak), Faraji Ajmal Hossain (Ittefaq), Kazi Abdul Hannan (Observer), Mostafa Firoz Dipu (Bangla Vision), Moniruzzaman Tipu (SIBL), Madhusudan Mandal (BSS), Shyamal Sarkar (Ittefaq), M Badiuzzaman(Kaler Kantha), Sabuj Yunus (Samakal), Harun Jamil (Naya Diganta), TouhidulIslam Mintu (The Report), Atiar Rahman Sabuj (ETV), Mursalin Nomani (BSS), SM Rashidul Islam (BSS), Amitosh Paul (Samakal) and Sameer Kumar Dey (Ittefaq) are on the advisory council of the committee.


