College student dies after being hit by train in Rajshahi

Rajshahi, Nov 20 : A 24-year-old college student was killed when a train hit him near the faculty of Fine Arts in Rajshahi University on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Asadul Islam, son of Mukul Hossain of Mushroil of the city. He was a student of honours third year at Rajshahi College.

Witnesses said Asadul died while crossing a level crossing adjacent to the Faculty of Fine Arts when the Chilahati-bound Barendra Express ran over him around 3pm.

However, police suspect that he might have committed suicide. -UNB





