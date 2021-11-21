They all were married off

Natore, Nov 20: Bagatipara Women's Madrasa in Natore had 15 candidates for Dakhil exam this year. Not a single student sat for the exam as all of them were married off during the pandemic disruption.

Abdur Rauf, the superintendent of the madrasa, expressed frustration that no one from his educational institution took part in the examinations, which started on Nov 14.

"The coronavirus has been devastating," he said. The girls were spending free time at home in this lockdown. All 15 students got married and didn't take part as their families were reluctant about the exam."

Every year, 9-10 students from the madrasa take part in the Dakhil examination. Most pass. This year is an exception, said Abdur Rauf, whose own daughter was among the 15, as he broke down in tears.

He said that he admitted his own daughter to the madrasa to boost the morale of other students. He also paid for her Dakhil application with his hard-earned money. -bdnews24.com





