RAJUK’s ‘Blue Network’: Time-relevant transport system

In order to reduce load on road, diversify and smoothen the transport system of the capital, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has decided to introduce "Blue Network"--circular waterway transportation around Dhaka. There is total 1,327km waterway--in and around the capital. According to the new plan some 574km of waterway will be divided into three parts so that pressure on the road reduces.



However, it is good news that authorities are planning to transform the launch terminals in Sadarghat and Narayanganj into "Multimodal Terminals" aiming to facilitate a smooth transfer of passengers from one transport mode to another. Additionally, Existing bridges on the circular waterway will be renovated and rebuilt so that 25-foot high water vessels can move beneath them.



Besides, extensive dredging and digging will be needed to increase the navigability of major rivers and canals. Because of its growing number of vehicles, Dhaka's roads cannot cope up with frequent congestion any longer. According to a research conducted by the World Bank and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), vehicles are now moving at a pace close to walking speed in the city. Under this worrying reality, it was indeed a crucial decision though long overdue.



It is a recognised fact that transport is one of the pre-requisites of development of a country. Capital Dhaka contributes nearly 35 per cent of country's total GDP. According to a government estimate, traffic congestion in the capital costs a loss of staggering $7.05 billion - equivalent to 2 per cent of the country's GDP. Hence, improving the transport system is a fundamental issue for the overall improvement of country's economy and life standard of city dwellers.



However, shipping services were introduced on several river routes in Dhaka, previously. Unfortunately, because of the inadequacy of road or other means of communication from jetties, they could not continue operations. Moreover, lack of coordination among related organisations and stakeholders also was a setback. Therefore, before opening up water routes, a viable transport network has to be designed that will make the routes reliable and keep it operational. It is worth mentioning that, many other things are related to this project's success like, waste management, water quality of rivers and water management.



In the past, Dhaka's transportation was dependant on its waterways. Once water ways are re-established and rivers and canals are reconnected, navigation will improve. If an effective waterway communication network is built around Dhaka city connecting the major roads, the transport system will improve significantly. Challenges to this project are proper project management, planning and implementation. We hope that a feasible waterway transport network will be established to give a boost to economic activities and improve the life standard of city dwellers.