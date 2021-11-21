Curbing the rise of fuel prices

Dear Sir,

With the rising prices of daily necessities including rice, pulses, oil and onions, not only the people of limited income but also the middle class are struggling to run their families. The rate at which commodity prices are rising does not keep pace with people's income. Its direct and indirect effects will have far reaching adverse effect. The cost of crop production and transportation of goods will be increased, which will affect the prices of daily necessities. As a result, the cost of living will increase manifold mounting the misery of common people. A kind of psycho-social and economic problem will be created among the people; unfair means of the dishonest business syndicate will increase.



It is true that everyone involved in transportation has benefited from the rise in fuel prices, but the general public will have to bear the brunt of the rising cost. In this case, the government should take into account the overall welfare of the people, curb the rise in fuel prices and bring those who want to benefit by creating this chaotic situation under the law to ensure severe punishment.



Monirul Haque Rony

Jhikargachha, Jashore

