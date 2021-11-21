

Winter ailments: How to combat the challenges



At least it can help children, which is the number one misery at this time. In general, most people will experience between2-5 colds over a year. These can range from mild irritations to illnesses that will need actions to recover, others could be easily solved if proper rest and rules are followed. Common colds are caused by viruses that we breathe in or come in contact with via hard surfaces, or via hand-to-hand contact. Some viruses are airborne, can easily be transmitted from one infected person to another.



An allergy is a hypersensitive immune reaction to substances known as antigens. This reaction can cause breathlessness, wheezing, sneezing, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, swelling on some parts of the body, nausea or vomiting, severe itching, rashes and even hives. Some people can even get asthma attacks. It is a misconception that allergies develop only during childhood. Bacterial and viral infections like cold, cough and flu occur because your immune system is not as strong as you thought it was. A simple virus can enter through the nose, mouth and enter your lungs, once inside lungs it can cause inflammation and purulent discharge, production of sticky sputum with rise of temperature, cough, running or blocked nose can be discomforting for some. Body responds to this inflammation by rising temperature.



Again, only these symptoms can be easily averted by some with strong immune responses. People with extreme ages like children and seniors are likely to suffer due to lack of strong immune response. If you are from extreme ages, you have to be cautious during these times, to keep yourself aloof from direct contact with cold and dry air.



When temperatures dip, your body works harder to balance its internal temperature, like once we feel cold, we shiver as the body tries to keep the temperature up, otherwise the brain and heart can get damaged. Fighting with the virus may weaken your immunity, resulting in a full-blown viral infection, with a virus infection there can be superadded bacterial infection. That needs to be treated by antibiotics. Which no one should take without a doctor's prescription.



Now, what can we do? The moment you experience irritation in your throat, dull body ache, sneezing, runny nose or slight fever, take it easy for some time and allow your body to rest. Take paracetamol and drink plenty of fluids. Vitamin C with nutritious food can boost immunity. Visit a doctor at once if you notice the symptoms worsening. With viral bugs in, it is wise to exercise caution.



Make sure that you wash your hands regularly and carry a hand sanitizer outside. Have a balanced diet and ensure that you get adequate sleep. One should not get confused about the diagnosis of the ailment in the pandemic era. Corona is transmitted from person to person, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded places can keep one safe. Simply wearing a mask can save all. Even if you are vaccinated don't take it for granted, maintain the same steps you followed since the pandemic wreaking havoc.



Ask any asthmatic and they will tell you that breathing becomes more challenging during the cooler months. This is because air passages get narrower with colder air, the cool breeze can cause breathlessness and it is easy to catch a cold. Staying indoors for long periods can also cause respiratory problems because one ends up breathing the same air without much ventilation. Always cover yourself up adequately when you step outdoors. Ensure that your house is well ventilated and dust-free. Only use the medication that your physician has prescribed.



The weather during this time of the year often results in pain in the joints, irrespective of age. Those suffering from arthritis or osteoarthritis will especially notice their symptoms worsening. There is little scientific evidence to pinpoint why exactly this happens, experts say that a large number of people complain of aching joints during winter. One should keep one warm especially at night and stay as active as possible. Exercising regularly with proper joint motility can be a lot of help. Drink plenty of fluids. Hydration of the body and increasing your intake of omega-3-fatty acids, vitamin C and D can help.



Health experts believe sinusitis affects people a lot more during the colder months. What aggravates this ailment is the fact that humidity decreases this time of the year and viruses can be transmitted more easily. The release of histamine, a compound released by cells in response to allergic or inflammatory reactions causes your nasal cavity to narrow down, which in turn makes it difficult for you to breathe. A bad sinusitis attack may cause constant sneezing and headaches that can range from mild to severe. Medication will help lower the mucous production and open up the nasal passage so that you can breathe easily.



One should stay in an environment that is neither too humid nor dry. Use nasal sprays to keep the nasal passage damp. Always take advice from your doctor before using the spray. Cigarette smoke can aggravate symptoms, so make sure to stay away from second-hand smoke. Passive smoking is worse than direct smoking. Certain hair products or cleaning products can also trigger a reaction so be careful about what you use. By using mask while outside we can surely keep dust particles at bay, which helps to reduce the inflammatory reaction of the air passages.



Other symptoms include feeling sleepy more often or sleeping for longer hours every night, feeling low on energy and lack of focus. One must increase exposure to natural light when one is indoors. Don't allow lethargy to takeover. Instead, push yourself to join aerobics or yoga and stay physically active as possible. A person can develop an allergy at any age. Common things that may cause an allergy include certain foods, smells, beauty products or molds, dust, pollen or animal dander. Make a list of things that trigger an allergy, so that you can be extra careful.



Boost your immune system by eating a balanced, healthy diet and drinking lots of water. Include spinach, broccoli, oranges, limes, pomegranates and potatoes. Ease congestion by drinking ginger or green tea or lime juice mixed with warm water. Gargling with salt water, drinking lemon juice helps to moisten the throat and tighten membranes.



Symptoms are part of your body's defense mechanism and are a way of fighting the infection. If your illness does not improve after7-10 days; if symptoms worsen or if any of the following symptoms are present then you should seek direct medical support.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family

Medicine, Gerontology Specialist,

Public Health Specialist















