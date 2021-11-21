30 dead in India floods

NEW DELHI, Nov 20: At least 30 people are dead after flash floods hit southern India, reports said Saturday, with three buses washed away in one incident. Rescue teams pulled out a dozen bodies after three buses were washed away in Andhra Pradesh state on Friday. At least 18 other people were still missing.

At least 42 people were killed last month when heavy rains pummeled Kerala, and on Friday authorities in the state halted entry to Sabarimala, one of Hinduism's holiest shrines, due to heavy rains in the area. -AFP