Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:08 AM
US OKs boosters for all adults

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

WASHINGTON, Nov 20: The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic.
Boosters were previously available to the immune compromised, people over 65, those at high risk of severe disease, and people in high risk occupations.
The new decision "helps to provide continued protection against Covid-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death," acting commissioner Janet Woodcock of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
A panel of experts convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) then ratified the decision to broaden eligibility, while explicitly recommending boosters for all people over 50, even absent underlying conditions.    -AFP


US OKs boosters for all adults
