Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:08 AM
Home Foreign News

Mamata to visit Delhi to strengthen opposition unity

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

NEW DELHI, Nov 20: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Delhi from 22 November to 25 November.  The Trinamool Congress supremo's visit to the national capital comes just a week before the winter session of the parliament starts. Her move indicates an attempt to strengthen the unity in the elusive opposition to the ruling BJP at the Centre.
Mamata's visit to Delhi will syllabize the kinesis of opposition unity in Parliament, right before the parties rush into election mode for the upcoming five Assembly polls including the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections slated to take place next year.
She has been vocal about a united opposition against the BJP right after her win in West Bengal elections for the third time.  She will visit other political leaders during her stay here and also concentrate on tweaking her party's position and floor strategy before the winter session of the parliament.    -TNN


