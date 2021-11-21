Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

ICC suspends probe into Duterte's drugs war

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

THE HAGUE, Nov 20: The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila.
The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.
At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines. ICC prosecutors in court papers estimate the figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000 dead.
According to court documents, Philippine ambassador Eduardo Malaya requested a deferral. "The prosecution has temporarily suspended its investigative activities while it assesses the scope and effect of the deferral request," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan wrote in a court notification dated November 18.
Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe, but the court says it has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member. After long refusing to admit the court had any power to intervene and refusing to cooperate, Duterte backtracked in October to say he would prepare his defence.
Despite its request to the ICC, Manila said it maintained that the court had no jurisdiction. "We reiterate that it is the position of the Philippine government that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over it," Duterte's spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement Saturday.
"In any event, we welcome the judiciousness of the new ICC prosecutor, who has deemed it fit to give the matter a fresh look and we trust that the matter will be resolved in favour of the exoneration of our government and the recognition of the vibrancy of our justice system," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 dead in India floods
US OKs boosters for all adults
Mamata to visit Delhi to strengthen opposition unity
ICC suspends probe into Duterte's drugs war
Arriving South Korean tourists receive flower garlands at Phu Quoc international 
Biden 'healthy fit' for presidency after exam
People hold up placards during a rally against Covid-19 lockdown
Sonia hopes Modi draws lesson for future


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft