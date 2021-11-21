Video
Biden 'healthy fit' for presidency after exam

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 20: President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House doctor on Friday after undergoing an extensive, routine check-up during which his powers were briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris.
"The President remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, wrote.
The detailed report said that Biden did have "perceptibly stiffer and less fluid" motion while walking than a year ago, and suffered "increasing frequency and severity of 'throat clearing' and coughing during public speaking engagements."
However, these two symptoms were not considered of immediate concern and did not appear to result from serious conditions, O'Connor's letter said.
On a raft of tests, Biden came out with high marks.
He has "no signs of heart failure," "no dental issues," has no "suspicions for skin cancer," and his eye health "is reassuring."
One reason for that solid report may be the doctor's finding that "the president does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol, and he works out at least five days a week."
Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday and is the oldest president in US history, takes three common prescription medications and two over-the-counter medicines, as well as wearing contact lenses, the letter revealed.    -AFP


