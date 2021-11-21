Sonia hopes Modi draws lesson for future

Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reformsNEW DELHI, Nov 20: As the Narendra Modi government backed down and announced repeal of the three contentious farm laws, the main opposition Congress on Saturday called it a victory for the farmers. Party president Sonia Gandhi said she hopes the government has drawn some lessons for the future that any decision in a democracy should be taken after discussions with all including the opposition and with agreement of stakeholders.

The Congress also hit out at the Prime Minister asking him to apologise to the farming community and to the families of more than 700 farmers who had lost their lives during the protest. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote an open letter to the farmers congratulating them for the way they "fought the arrogance of a dictatorial leader in a Gandhian way and forced him to take back his decision." It is an unmatched example of victory of truth over falsehood, he said.

In a statement, Sonia said the repeal of the farm laws was a victory of truth, justice and non-violence. "The conspiracy which was hatched by those in power against the farmers and workers was defeated today and so was the arrogance of dictatorial rulers," Sonia said. "In democracy, decisions should be taken after discussions with all, with the agreement of those impacted and taking the opinion of the opposition. I hope the Modi government has at least drawn some lessons for the future," Sonia said.

"I hope the Prime Minister and the BJP government will leave their stubbornness and arrogance and will focus on implementing policies for farmers' welfare, will ensure MSP for them and will evolve a consensus with state governments, farmer organizations and opposition parties before taking any such step in the future," she added.

But reaction to the shock U-turn in India's rural north, where Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces key elections next year, has been less than positive, a worrying sign for a leader seeking to maintain his grip on national politics.

In the village of Mohraniya, some 500 km by road east of the capital New Delhi and located in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, farmer Guru Sevak Singh said that he and others like him lost faith in Modi and his party. "Today prime minister Modi realised that he was committing blunder, but it took him a year to recognise this and only because he now knows farmers will not vote for his party ever again," said Singh.

For the young farmer, the matter is deeply personal. Singh's 19-year-old brother Guruvinder was killed in October when a car ploughed into a crowd protesting against the farm legislation, one of eight people who died in a spate of violence related to the farmers' uprising. -IE, REUTERS











