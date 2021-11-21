Video
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:08 AM
UNICEF closes digital channels in solidarity with Afghan kids

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

NEW YORK, Nov 20: On the occasion of World Children's Day, UNICEF Afghanistan closed all its digital platforms on Saturday, in solidarity with Afghan children who are bearing the rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in the country.
"In solidarity with the children of Afghanistan who are bearing the brunt of a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis, this year, as UNICEF marks World Children's Day (WCD) globally, UNICEF Afghanistan did not celebrate," a United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) statement read.
November 20, marks the International Day of Children with several governments and organizations celebrating the day. But, this year, UNICEF Afghanistan said that this day was not celebrated in Afghanistan.
The UN agency further stated that the harsh winter, poor crop production, as well as drought had put 14 million youngsters without enough food. In addition, UNICEF said that measles outbreaks in Afghanistan are putting lives of children at risk and over 1 million kids in the nation are at risk of dying due to severe acute malnutrition (SAM) if they don't receive proper treatment. Meanwhile, UNICEF Acting Representative in Afghanistan Alice Akunga said that it is hard to commemorate the day for the youngsters in Afghanistan.
Akunga went on to say that by shutting the digital outlets, the organisation wants to deliver a message to donors to help Afghanistan's children. The official added, "Those least responsible for this crisis are paying the highest price." Further, UNICEF has urged world leaders to prioritise the rights and well-being of Afghan children in discussions about how to support the humanitarian crisis in the nation.
UNICEF informed that approximately 30,000 children under the age of five were treated for severe and acute malnutrition. It is to mention that UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi had visited scores of youngsters suffering from acute malnutrition at Kabul's Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital during his trip to Afghanistan.     -ANI


