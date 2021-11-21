Transport workers pledge not to use hydraulic horn

BARISHAL, Nov 20: Transport drivers and workers pledged not to use hydraulic horn to control noise pollution.

Over 50 transport workers and drivers came up with the commitment in a workshop held in the district administration conference room on Thursday afternoon. It was organized by the Barisal Divisional Office of the Department of Environment (DoF).

Most transport workers said they are not unaware of silent areas in Barisal. They stressed the importance of bringing discipline to transport workers, drivers and people in order to bring decline in the transport service.

It was highlighted in the workshop that during day time the maximum level of noise in commercial area is 75 decibel while 55 decibel in residential area: but in most areas, the noise level is much higher. At night the level goes up above standard 40 in residential area.

Officials of the DoF noted the hearing loss can be more than half if loud noise is maintained for few years.

Abdul Halim, director of the DoF, said hydraulic horns have been installed in most vehicles in Barishal, but it is prohibited. Later action will be taken as per law, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)-Barishal Mohammad Shahjahan said most traffic sergeants are worse victims of noise pollution.

Deputy Director of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA)-Barishal Md Ziaur Rahman said although there was a mention about noise pollution in licence, drivers ignore it.

General Secretary of Barisal Nathullabad Bus Transport Worker Association Md Farid Hossain said "We all have to create the environment so that horns are not used."

Chief guest said main victims of noise pollution are drivers.