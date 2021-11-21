Two found dead in two districts

Two people including a female student of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University (HSTU) have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bagerhat and Dinajpur, in two days.

BAGERHAT: A young man, who went missing in the Pasur River as a coal-laden bulkhead capsized at Mongla Port, was found dead on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 18, a resident of Swarupkathi area in Pirojpur District.

Assistant General Secretary of Mongla Branch of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association Md Abul Hasan Babul said a coal-laden bulkhead was capsized in the Pasur River after being hit by a foreign ship on Monday night, which left five labourers missing.

The bodies of two missing, named Mahiuddin and Nur Islam, were recovered earlier.

Later, locals spotted the body of Rabiul floating in the river in Harbaria area on Friday noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Mongla Police Station (PS) in this connection.

However, two people including father of Rabiul are still missing in the river.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mongla PS Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a female student of HSTU in the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Madhobi Roy, of Panchagarh District. She was a student of Social Science Department at HSTU.

Kotwali PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said the body of Madhobi was found hanging from the ceiling of a room of Jayanti Chhatri Nibas on the campus in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body from there at around 7:30pm.

The reason behind the incident could not be known immediately.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.











