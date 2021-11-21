4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Four people including three minor children have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Naogaon, Bagerhat, Gopalganj and Habiganj, in three days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 9, son of Md Mosad Hossain, a resident of Madhya Laxmanpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Ahsan Habib went to visit his maternal aunt's house in Bangshibati Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila on Saturday.

However, a speedy motorcycle hit Ahsan Habib there on the Laxmanpara-Borotha Road at around 2:30pm while he was walking beside the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Osman Goni confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BAGERHAT: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ali Hossain, 25, son of A Jalil, a resident of Khalshi Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Ali Hossain and Raju Sheikh, 20, were returning home from Fakirhat Bazar riding by a trolley along with a paddy thrashing machine at noon.

At one stage, the trolley fell in a roadside ditch in Attaki Helipad area after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a motorcycle, which left the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued them and took to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ali Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Fakirhat PS OC Abu Sayeed Mohammad Khairul Anam confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nahmadul Islam, 5, son of Bachhu Sheikh, a resident of Pakurtia Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father said suddenly an easy-bike hit Nahmadul on his way to a pond in front of Moulvibari in Pakurtia Village at around 7:30am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Tungipara PS OC AKM Sultan Mahmud confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A minor child was killed and four others were injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a truck in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place on the Habiganj-Baniachong Road at night.

The deceased was identified as Jannat Akter, 2, daughter of Shohag Mia.

Police and local sources said Shohag Mia along with his child and wife was going to his father-in-law's house in Shekher Molla Village in the upazila riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at night.

At one stage, the auto-rickshaw hit hard a truck standing beside the road after losing its control over the steering in Kalardoba area, which left Jannat dead on the spot and four others seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Baniachong PS OC Md Imran Hossain confirmed the incident.







