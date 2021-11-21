Hakimpur Press Club gets new body

DINAJPUR, Nov 20: Golam Mostafizur Rahman of the Daily Observer and Murad Imam Kabir of Bangla Vision have been elected as president and general secretary (GS) respectively in Hakimpur Press Club of the district for two-year term.

An 11-member executive committee was formed in an election held at the press club office on Friday.

The other office bearers are: Vice-president- Sirajul Islam, joint GS- Masusul Haque Rubel, Organising Secretary- Shafiqul Islam Shafique, Treasurer- Abdul Aziz, Publication and Publicity Secretary- Musa Mia, and Office Secretary- Mofazzal Hossain.









