Home Countryside

Woman candidate dies before UP polls at Nageshwari

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Nov 20: Meneka Begum, a reserved seat member candidate in Kochakata Union election, died on Friday morning, nine days ahead of the polls.
Her Husband Golap Uddin said, Menaka Begum was eating food in their house yard under the rising sun, and she suddenly died. Neighbours rushed to his house after hearing his screaming.
Returning Officer Senior Fisheries Officer Shahdat Hossain said, the matter is regretting; but there is no hindrance to hold the election as there are four more candidates for No.2 reserved woman member seat. The union election will be held duly on November 28, he confirmed.




