48 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 48 people including a woman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Madaripur and Barguna, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Police have arrested 42 people from different areas in the city on various charges.

Of the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrant against them while 22 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

They were arrested during several drives conducted in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning. Several cases are pending with different police stations (PSs) against the arrested, said police.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possessions during the drives, said Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, detained a young man along with 131 bottles of phensedyl in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The detained person is Tarek Hossain, 24, is a resident of Gopalpur Village in Panchbibi Upazila of Joypurhat District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Khayrul Bashar Shamim said a team of the law enforcers detained Tarek from bordering Basudebpur area at around 10pm while he was trying to cross the border with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filled with Hakimpur PS in this connection, the OC added.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police arrested an eve teaser from Shibchar Upazila in the district on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Hiru Khan, 29, son of Nurul Islam Khan, a resident of Boro Bahadurpur Village under Panchhar Union in the upazila. He was the driver of an auto-rickshaw by profession.

Local sources said two female college students were going to Panchhar from Jaduarchar Village under Uttar Baheratala Union riding by an auto-rickshaw in the evening.

At that time, auto-rickshaw driver Hiru Khan was teasing them.

At one stage, the girls caught him at Panchhar Bus Stand and informed the matter to locals.

Later, locals called through 999.

Being informed, police rushed in and arrested Hiru Khan.

Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Shibchar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) M Raqibul Hasan sentenced Hiru Khan to three months of imprisonment.

Sub-Inspector of Shibchar PS Siddhartha Brata Kundu confirmed the matter.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Police, in separate drives, arrested four people including a woman along with fake notes and a machine used in making fake money from Bamna and Patharghata upazilas in the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are A Khaleq Khalifa, 55, Syed Md Imon, 13, Mamun, and Mamun's mother Minara Begum, 38.

Bamna PS OC Bashir Ahmed said on information that a man is carrying fake money, a team of the law enforcers from Bamna PS conducted a drive in Dakshin Ghudighata Village under Douatala Union in Bamna Upazila at around 1pm, and arrested Mamun along with three fake notes of Tk 1,000.

Following the information taken from Mamun, a team of police from Patharghata conducted a drive in the house of one Khaleq Mia in Nijlathimara Village under Sadar Union in Patharghata Upazila at around 5:30pm, and arrested three others.

The law enforcers also seized a machine which is used in making fake money from the scene.

Patharghata PS OC Abul Bashar said police are interrogating the arrestees.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

Additional Superintend of Police (Patharghata Circle) Tofayel Hossain Sarker confirmed the matter.







