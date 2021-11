Local leaders of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal placing a wreath







Local leaders of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal placing a wreath on the portrait of its founding president Major Mohammad Abdul Jalil on Friday morning in Barishal City to mark the 32nd death anniversary of the commander of Sector 9 during the Liberation War. Advocate Amir Hossain Mia and Nuru Shikder of Major MA Jalil Parishad were also present at that time. photo: observer