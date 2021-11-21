Video
Home Countryside

Manpower shortage at Lalmohan hospital hampers treatment

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 20: There are plethora of problems in Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex in the district.
The shortage of manpower including physicians and nurses has been acute in the hospital. The 30-bed health complex has been promoted to 50-bed one. But necessary manpower was not posted for its enhanced capacity. Treatment is hampered.
This hospital is the only one for about three lakh people in the upazila. Due to various crises, people of the upazila are deprived of necessary healthcare.
Being disappointed in getting necessary treatment, patients are shifting to Bhola, Barishal and Dhaka. Only primary treatment is being provided in the hospital. Also medicine shortage is halting the healthcare. Only cheaper medicines are available. Costly medicines are purchased by patients from the outside. Needy patients are suffering seriously.
According to hospital sources, on an average 200 patients are receiving outdoor treatment every day while 30-35 ones are admitted for indoor treament. In treating these patients, doctors and nurses are hiccupping.
Patients alleged, good treatment is not available in the hospital. To get good treatment, patients go to Bhola Town and Barishal City.
There are 21 posts of doctors in the hospital. But only nine positions are filled up. The remaining 10 posts are lying vacant in departments of medicine, genecology, child, orthopaedics, cardiology, eye, and anaesthesia. Eight nurse positions are vacant out of total 20 ones.
Several posts of fourth class employees including two ward boys, two office assistants, one gardener and four cleaners are vacant. There is also technician crisis in the hospital.
Due to lack of technician, x-ray, ECG-machine and other instruments are lying almost disordered. Tests of patients are done in diagnostic centres or clinics.
It was learnt, no operation has been carried out in the hospital for the last five years.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of patients said, costly medicines and test facilities are not available in the hospital. In private diagnostic centres and clinics, high prices are charged for tests.
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr. Md Mahsin Khan said, physician-nurse crisis in the hospital has been for a long time.
"We have informed this to the authorities concerned. But no measure is taken," he added.
Due to vacant posts of third and fourth class employees, we have to face many problems, he further said.
It was alleged that Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHFPO) Dr. Md Mizanur Rahman is not regular in office.
When asked about his absence, he said, he remains busy for different official works including training.
About him Civil Surgeon Dr. KM Safikuzzaman said, "I have got several complaints about this issue. Departmental action will be taken soon after inquiry."


