Cricket Australia admits mistake not axing Paine earlier

SYDNEY, NOV 20: Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein Saturday admitted the governing body should have axed Tim Paine as Test captain in 2018 after a sexting scandal that "sent the wrong message that this kind of behaviour is acceptable".

Paine abruptly quit on Friday, just weeks ahead of the Ashes series against England, over a series of lewd text messages with a female colleague in 2017 that he had learnt was about to be made public.

The incident was investigated in 2018 but Paine was cleared by Cricket Tasmania and CA's integrity unit of breaching their code of conduct and was able to stay on.

Freudenstein, who was elected to the board in 2019, insisted Paine would not have survived as captain in 2018 under the sport's current administration.

"While I cannot speak about the original decision-making in 2018 ... with the benefit of all relevant information about this matter, Cricket Australia would not make the same decision today," he said at a press conference.

"I acknowledge that the decision clearly sent the wrong message to the sport, to the community and to Tim -- that this kind of behaviour is acceptable and without serious consequences. -AFP











