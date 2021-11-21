Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football to begin Wednesday

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Bashundhara Kings BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football, organized by Bangladesh Football Supporters Forum (BFSF), will begin from Wednesday (Nov 24) in the city.
Sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, twelve football academy teams, split into four groups, will compete in the ten days meet, which will be held by the cooperation of National Sports Council and Bangladesh Football Federation.
The champions of the competition will have Taka one lac while the runners-up will get Taka fifty thousand as the prize money.
Besides, the third and fourth place finishers will have Taka thirty and Taka twenty thousand respectively while each participating team of the tournament will get Taka ten thousand as participating fee.
Tournament committee's secretary Mohammad Shahadat Hossain disclosed the details of the competition at a press conference held on Saturday at Bangladesh Olympic Association's auditorium.
BFSF president Kazi Shohidul Alom, tournament committee's chairman and BFSF's vice president Abdul Bari Malik, were among others, also present in the press conference.     
Grouping:
Group A - Football Academy Derai, Munshiganj, Rahimnagar Football Academy, Khulna and Fulbari Football Fighters Academy, Kurigram.
Group B - Mohammad Abdul Halim Football Academy, Mymensingh, Sun risers Football Academy, Brahmanbaria and Mohammedan Football Academy, Pirojpur.
Group C - Suihalamong Football Academy, Rangamati, Chhagalnaiya Football Academy, Feni and Football Academy Natore, Natore.
Group D - Epyllion Football Academy, Narayanganj, SFCA Football Coaching, Gaibandha and Bhairab Football Academy, Kishoreganj.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern suffer 'bitter' defeat
Djokovic backs WTA threat to cut ties with China
Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open: Tournament chief
Cricket Australia admits mistake not axing Paine earlier
Cummins the frontrunner to lead Australia after Paine scandal
India seal T20 series win over New Zealand
BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football to begin Wednesday
Federation Cup Taekwondo begins


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft