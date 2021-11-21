BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football to begin Wednesday

Bashundhara Kings BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football, organized by Bangladesh Football Supporters Forum (BFSF), will begin from Wednesday (Nov 24) in the city.

Sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, twelve football academy teams, split into four groups, will compete in the ten days meet, which will be held by the cooperation of National Sports Council and Bangladesh Football Federation.

The champions of the competition will have Taka one lac while the runners-up will get Taka fifty thousand as the prize money.

Besides, the third and fourth place finishers will have Taka thirty and Taka twenty thousand respectively while each participating team of the tournament will get Taka ten thousand as participating fee.

Tournament committee's secretary Mohammad Shahadat Hossain disclosed the details of the competition at a press conference held on Saturday at Bangladesh Olympic Association's auditorium.

BFSF president Kazi Shohidul Alom, tournament committee's chairman and BFSF's vice president Abdul Bari Malik, were among others, also present in the press conference.

Grouping:

Group A - Football Academy Derai, Munshiganj, Rahimnagar Football Academy, Khulna and Fulbari Football Fighters Academy, Kurigram.

Group B - Mohammad Abdul Halim Football Academy, Mymensingh, Sun risers Football Academy, Brahmanbaria and Mohammedan Football Academy, Pirojpur.

Group C - Suihalamong Football Academy, Rangamati, Chhagalnaiya Football Academy, Feni and Football Academy Natore, Natore.

Group D - Epyllion Football Academy, Narayanganj, SFCA Football Coaching, Gaibandha and Bhairab Football Academy, Kishoreganj. -BSS





