Federation Cup Taekwondo begins

'Mujib Barsho" Federation Cup Taekwondo competition began on Saturday at National Sports Council gymnasium in the city.

At least 400 boys and girls from twelve District Sports Associations (DSA) and different clubs from across the country are taking part in the two-day meet, organized by Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation.

The participating DSAs and clubs are Sirajganj, Gazipur, Bandarban, Narayanganj, Sylhet, Gazipur, Cumilla, Rajshahi, Natore, Bogra Chattogram, Gulshan-Badda Taekwondo Club, Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club, Mohammadpur Taekwondo Club, Mirpur Indoor Taekwondo Club and Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club.

The competition will conclude today. -BSS





