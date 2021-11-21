Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh fined for slow over rate

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Team Bangladesh have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first of the three- match T20 International series against Pakistan on Friday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said the hosts were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in the same match.
Hasan was found to have breached ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh's innings, when Hasan gave an inappropriate sendoff to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket.
As a result one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hasan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.
On-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed leveled the charges.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a
maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern suffer 'bitter' defeat
Djokovic backs WTA threat to cut ties with China
Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open: Tournament chief
Cricket Australia admits mistake not axing Paine earlier
Cummins the frontrunner to lead Australia after Paine scandal
India seal T20 series win over New Zealand
BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football to begin Wednesday
Federation Cup Taekwondo begins


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft