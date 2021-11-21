Video
Fan invades ground to touch Mustafizur's feet

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

A security official (C) removes a supporter (front) of Bangladesh from the cricket pitch during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 20, 2021. photo: AFP

A fan took everyone by surprise as he rushed in to touch the feet of Mustafizur Rahman from the stands during Bangladesh's second T20 International game against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
The incident took place during the 14th over of the game when Mustafizur was preparing to bowl. After this incident, Mustafizur left the ground as he came in close contact with the fans, which is the breach of bio-bubble.
The fan, whose name was not disclosed, jumped over the fence from the Eastern gallery, escaped security and went straight to Mustafizur who looked shocked.
The security personnel swarmed in and dragged the fans off the pitch. He was handed over to the police later.
Invading pitch during the International game is nothing new in the World but this is considered as crime.
Earlier, in 2019, a fan named Fasial Ahmed invaded the pitch of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram to salute Shakib Al Hasan and gave him a rose.
In 2018, a similar incident happened in Sylhet while young Anik came to the spotlight by entering the field and it was followed by a similar incident after two days when another young man entered the field to hug Mushifiqur Rahim.
The same thing happened with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in an ODI in 2016 when a pitch intruder named Mehedi Hasan entered the field unexpectedly to hug the ODI skipper. Mehedi was taken to the custody but Mashrafe defended his fan later.     -BSS


