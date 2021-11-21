

Pran-DRU Football kicks off today

A total of 46 media houses are taking part in the Pran-DRU Football Tournament 2021.

In this regard, a press meet was held on Saturday at the Nasrul Hamid auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in Dhaka.

DRU President Mursalin Nomani, General Secretary Mosiur Rahman Khan, Sports Secretary Maksuda Lisa, PRAN-RFL Group Head of Corporate Brand Nurul Afsar and Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) Tauhidujjaman were present there.









