Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:05 AM
Home Back Page

No Umrah for those under 18, over 50

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, Nov 20: Saudi Arabia has instituted age limits for Muslims travelling from overseas for the Umrah pilgrimage. Those under 18 years of age and those over 50 will not be able to make the pilgrimage.
The decision was taken to restrict the number of overseas travellers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The government added that all travellers to the country must also have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia and must submit an officially endorsed vaccine certificate to the Saudi Foreign Ministry in order to get an electronic entry visa.
The Ministry of Umrah and Hajj has also launched two health apps - Eatmarna and Tawakkalna - to facilitate obtaining permits to perform rituals at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and pray in the Prophet Mohammed Mosque in Medina.
Saudi Arabia eased coronavirus restrictions last month as the pandemic situation stabilises in the country amid a sharp drop in infections.
Full capacity at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina has been reinstated as measures requiring the mandatory distancing of worshippers are lifted. However, all worshippers are still required to wear face masks at both locations.
The ministry has recently launched a service enabling overseas Umrah pilgrims to obtain permits for performing umrah through health apps Eatmarna and Tawakkalna in an effort to facilitate procedures for them. Those applying for permits on the app will have to first register on the Saudi Quddum platform. Only then they will be able to secure permits on the apps.     -GULF NEWS



« PreviousNext »

