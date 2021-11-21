Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

WHO very worried about Europe Covid surge

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

GENEVA, Nov 20: The World Health Organization (WHO) is "very worried" about the spread of Covid-19 within Europe as the continent battles a fresh wave of infections. Speaking to the BBC, regional director Dr Hans Kluge warned that some 500,000 deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken.
Dr Kluge said introducing measures like mask wearing could immediately help. The warning comes as several nations report record-high infection rates and introduce full and partial lockdowns.
Dr Kluge said factors like the winter season, insufficient vaccine coverage and the regional dominance of the more transmissible Delta variant were behind the spread. He called for increased vaccine uptake and the implementation of basic public health measures and new medical treatments to help fight the rise.
"Covid-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region," he told the BBC, adding "we know what needs to be done" in order to fight the disease.  Dr Kluge said mandatory vaccination measures should be seen as a "last resort" but that it would be "very timely" to have a "legal and societal debate" about the issue.
"Before that there are other means like the Covid pass," he said, adding that this is "not a restriction of liberty, rather it is a tool to keep our individual freedom." Austria on Friday became the first European country to announce that Covid-19 vaccination would become a legal requirement. The new rules are set to come into force in February.
The announcement alongside that of a new national lockdown was made in response to record case numbers and low vaccination levels. Many other European countries are also imposing new measures as cases rise. Countries including the Czech Republic and Slovakia have also announced fresh restrictions on unvaccinated people as record infection rates are recorded across the continent.
Overnight, violent rioting erupted in Rotterdam in the Netherlands over new Covid-19 measures. Hundreds of protesters had gathered to show their anger at government plans for a more restrictions, and a ban on fireworks on New Year's Eve. German Health Minister Jens Spahn has described the situation there as a "national emergency" and refused to rule another national lockdown out.
The UK recorded 44,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The government has consistently said it has no plans for another lockdown, but has said it could bring in extra Covid measures in England to protect the NHS - known as Plan B - which include mandatory Covid passports for some indoor venues, compulsory face coverings in certain indoor settings and advice to work from home.  BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No Umrah for those under 18, over 50
ROP, a growing public health concern for BD
College students, agitating for arrangement of their rides on passenger buses
WHO very worried about Europe Covid surge
142 more hospitalized with dengue
Jashore pre-polls violence: Injured man dies at DMCH
CDA to acquire 13 acres of land from 14 canals in Ctg
Restaurant owners demand one-stop service


Latest News
WHO worried about Covid rise in Europe
Fire at Gulshan building under control
Dengue: 142 more hospitalized
BNP has no respect for court, law: Hasan
Fire at high-rise building at Gulshan in the capital
Armed Forces Day Sunday
Decision after examining law whether Jahangir will remain as mayor
Man shot dead 'by brother-in-law' in city
BGMEA calls to readjust diesel price after fall in int'l market
7.5 cr people to be vaccinated by January: Minister
Most Read News
BSF men 'rapists and murderers,' says Aparna Sen, BJP angry
Global Covid cases top 256 million
Youth held with phensedyl in Dinajpur
85 held in anti-drug drives in city
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims
BGB recovers 1650 yaba tablets
I plead to Sheikh Hasina for review of my expulsion: Jahangir
US authorizes COVID boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s
College student crushed under train in Rajshahi
Indian farmers in no mood to forgive Modi despite his U-turn on reforms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft