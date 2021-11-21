142 more hospitalized with dengue

Some 142 more people were hospitalized with dengue infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 104 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 38 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 26,343 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 16. Among them, a total of 25,206 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 543. Of them, 436 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 107 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 98 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November so far.

Among 26,343 infected, a total of, 2,688 were diagnosed with dengue in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among the deaths, 90 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barisal division.



