Sunday, 21 November, 2021, 6:04 AM
Jashore pre-polls violence: Injured man dies at DMCH

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Aggrieved by the death of Mostafizur Rahman Dhabak, who was brutally hacked allegedly by the men of a union parishad Chairman candidate on November 16, block Jashore-Satkhira Road in Sharsha upazila for around five hours on Saturday. Dhabak (inset) succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. photo : Observer

BENAPOLE , Nov 20:  A man, who was hacked during pre-election violence in Jashore's Sharsha upazila on Tuesday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mostafizur Rahman Dhabak, 42, son of Khatib Dhabak of Bagachara union of the upazila and a supporter of rebel chairman candidate AH Khaleq.
AH Khaleq Dhabak alleged that on that night, supporters of chairman candidate Ilias Kabir Bakul (boat symbol) hacked Mostafizur Rahman with sharp weapons and he was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital(DMCH) with serious injuries.
According to locals, supporters of candidate Ilias Kabir Bakul attacked rebel candidate AH Khaleq Dhabak's procession when it reached near Baitul Mamun Jame Mosque in the area, leaving Mostafizur and two injured. Later they were admitted to DMCH for advanced treatment.
As the death news spread, supporters of rebel chairman candidate AH Khaleq gathered at Bagachara Bazar on Saturday  morning and burned tires, halting traffic movement.
The rebel candidate's supporters also vandalized the election office AL candidate.
Later police brought the situation under control. Officer-in-Charge of Sharsha Police Station Badrul Alam said a tense situation has been prevailing at Bagachra following Mustafizur's death and additional police have been deployed to avoid trouble.


