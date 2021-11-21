CDA to acquire 13 acres of land from 14 canals in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 20: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is going to acquire lands on the banks of 14 canals for Chattogram Water-logging Removal Project.

The project authorities asked the CDA to acquire the lands on the both banks of those canals which were selected to dig out and widen in order to remove water-logging from the city.

Accordingly, CDA sent a proposal to the Deputy Commissioner's Office to take steps to acquire over 13 acres of land from the banks of 14 canals in the city.

According to DC office sources, the concerned department has already started their activities to acquire the lands for the water-logging removal project.

The CDA has estimated an amount of Tk 1700 crore for the 14 canals. But the Project authority had selected 22 canals among the total of 36 canals of the city. CDA sources said, the total cost for the 22 canals has been estimated at Tk 3000 crore. The 14 canals for the first phase include Hijra Khal, Feeringhi Bazar Khal, Tekpara Khal, Kalabagicha Khal, Mariambibi Khal, Sheetaljharna Khal, Tripura Khal, Rampura Khal, Nasirkhal, Chaktai Khal, Birjakhal, Rajakhali 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, around 57 per cent works of the much-talked about project has been completed. Meanwhile, the Project Director Shah Ali mentioned the problems of acquisition of land on both sides of several canals also hampered the speedy implementation.

Meanwhile, a high-powered committee had been constituted with the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram as the President to coordinate and monitor the ongoing three projects on the removal of water-logging problem in June last.

The newly formed committee will monitor those projects monthly and submit a report to the LGRD Secretary on the development of those projects. The government had taken three projects to solve water-logging in Chattogram, one of the major problems of the port city, involving Tk 9000 crore.

Meanwhile, three mega projects of Tk 5,616 crore by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project of Tk 1600 crore and Tk 1600 crore project of CCC are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city. Three mega projects taken by the government to free the Chattogram people from the curse of water-logging have brought no fruits during this year's rainy season. The authorities could do nothing to carry out of those projects spectacular development and effective implementation.













