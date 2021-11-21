Restaurant owners demand one-stop service

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) has demanded the introduction of one-stop service in the interest of orderly management of the restaurant sector and to protect small entrepreneurs in the sector from harassment.

The demand was made by the leaders of the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association at a press conference held at Padma Hall of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Saturday.

Secretary General of BROA Imran Hasan read out a written statement at the press conference. He said that the restaurant sector has to work under at least 11 agencies. In each of these 11 agencies, small entrepreneurs are subjected to a lot of harassment and financial loss every year for renewing their licenses.

He said, "We think that without going to so many institutions, all the permission should be given from a ministry / agency / department like in the developed world through one-stop service. A task force should be formed immediately and brought through a ministry. In case of renewal, all the clearances should be valid for three years instead of one year."

Meanwhile, the organization has demanded to give industry status to the hotel-restaurant sector.

They said that the restaurant sector is one of the industrial sectors in Bangladesh. About two crore people are directly and indirectly involved in this sector. More than 4 lakh restaurants are being run in the country where 30 lakh workers are working. This sector is playing a huge role in agriculture, tourism, economy and employment. But the restaurant sector is in a state of extreme neglect as it is not given the status of an industry. Therefore, the hotel-restaurant sector should be given the status of an industry immediately.

The leaders of the association said that the bureaucrats are creating anarchic situation all over the country in the name of mobile courts. Seven government agencies operate mobile courts. Leaders of BROA have demanded that a specific policy to be formulated for the management of mobile courts.

At this time some more demands were made to the government. They said that starting from street food all over Bangladesh; any restaurant should be brought under VAT registration. This will create a level playing field so that there will be no business discrimination. This will not be unequal competition in business.

In the case of VAT collection, their proposal is to bring all food businesses under VAT registration. The new law of pricing by adding VAT to the price of goods should be dropped. BROA also demanded a level playing field for all by ensuring mandatory value-added tax for all restaurants.

Now the registered restaurants are realising VAT for the national board of revenue while most of the restaurants are still out of register.

The non-air conditioned restaurants realised VAT at 5 per cent and air conditioned restaurants at 7.5 per cent.

When asked about the total sum of money stuck with delivery companies, BROA Publicity Secretary Ashfaq Rahman Asif, also the owner of Gulshan's 138 East restaurants, said, "Evaly owes at least Tk4-5 crore to restaurants in the Mirpur area. The figure is Tk6-7 crore for restaurants in the Gulshan-Banani area."







