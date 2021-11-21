Emirates expands cargo capacity with $1b investment

Emirates SkyCargo, freighter division of Emirates airline will induct two new Boeing 777Fs into its fleet in 2022 and also convert four of the airline's Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft into freighters between 2023 and 2024, says a press release.

Emirates SkyCargo has signed a purchase agreement with Boeing for two new Boeing 777-F aircraft, which will be delivered in April and June 2022 respectively. Emirates SkyCargo was the launch customer for the Boeing 777-F and the aircraft has been at the heart of the carrier's operations since 2009.

The Boeing 777-F also played an important part of the carrier's pandemic response, helping deliver vital commodities across the globe. The aircraft's remarkable range and payload capabilities allow for time and temperature sensitive shipments to be transported rapidly and efficiently from origin to destination.

The airline has also signed an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the conversion of four Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft into full freighters. The agreement also includes an option for further Boeing 777-300ER conversions at a later stage. The conversion programme for the four aircraft will commence in early 2023 and is expected to conclude in 2024.





