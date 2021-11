RMG makers urged not to take order below production cost

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and COO Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Directors- Zahid Ahsan and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain attend at CLS Agents Conference 2021 organised by bank's Consumers Credit Division held at bank's head office auditorium recently.

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]