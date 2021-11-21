Video
AB Bank opens online A- Challan system service

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

AB Bank recently inaugurated Online A-Challan service with AB Internet Banking (AB Direct),an initiative of the Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank. Under this arrangement income tax, passport fees and other Govt. Revenue can be paid through AB Internet Banking, says a press release.
This service was inaugurated by Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited.
A.K.M. Mukhlesur Rahman, Senior Functional Consultant, Md. ZobayerAhamed, Junior Consultant (Executive) of the Ministry of Finance, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Md. Tariqul Islam, Joint Directors and Muhammad Din Islam, Assistant Director (General) of Bangladesh Bankalong with other senior officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.


