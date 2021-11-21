Video
IBBL inaugurates QR payment through CellFin App

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) launched digital payment service 'QR Payment through CellFin App with SSL COMMERZ' at Islami Bank Tower recently, says a press release.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the service as the chief guest.
Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, Group Advisor of SSL COMMERZ, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of IBBL addressed the program as special guest.
Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed in the program. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), Md. Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Mohammed Shabbir, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Shahidullah Majumder, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Mohd. Nazim Uddin Talukder, Syed Tazul Islam and Mohammad Manzurul Haque, Senior Vice Presidents of the bank and Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Chief Operating Officer of SSL COMMERZ along with executives from both organisations were present in the programme.


