

UCB signs deal with Well Group

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) recently signed an agreement with Well Group at its corporate office. As per the agreement, employees of Well Group will enjoy Corporate Executive Package (Payroll Banking Solutions) from UCB.UCB Card Holders will also get exclusive discounts in well food outlets, says a press release. Arif Quadri, Acting Managing Director of UCB and Syed Nurul Islam, Chairman and CEO of Well Group signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations on Thursday.Among others, N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director of UCB and other senior officials from both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.