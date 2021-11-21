

Unilever, DIFE hold day-long free medical camp

Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment inaugurated the medical camp at USEP School in Kalurghat. S.M. Enamul Haque, Director of the Department of Labour; Abdullah Al Shakib Mubarrat, Deputy Inspector General of DIFE; Ram Kailash Singh Bhadauria, Director of Unilever Bangladesh's Kalurghat Factory (KGF); Md. Sanaullah Mallick, Lead of Employee Relations; and Dr. Afroza Amin, Lead of Medical and Occupational Health were also present there, says a press release.

The medical camp provided number of free health services such as health check-up, eye test, blood group diagnose, and free medicines to around 350 people, including students. The overall event was supported by the Lions Club, Chittagong.





