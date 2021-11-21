Video
Unilever, DIFE hold day-long free medical camp

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) and Unilever Bangladesh (UBL) jointly arranged a day-long free medical camp at Kalurghat in Chattogram.
Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment inaugurated the medical camp at USEP School in Kalurghat. S.M. Enamul Haque, Director of the Department of Labour; Abdullah Al Shakib Mubarrat, Deputy Inspector General of DIFE; Ram Kailash Singh Bhadauria, Director of Unilever Bangladesh's Kalurghat Factory (KGF); Md. Sanaullah Mallick, Lead of Employee Relations; and Dr. Afroza Amin, Lead of Medical and Occupational Health were also present there, says a press release.
The medical camp provided number of free health services such as health check-up, eye test, blood group diagnose, and free medicines to around 350 people, including students. The overall event was supported by the Lions Club, Chittagong.




