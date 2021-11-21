Video
Padma Bank launches attractive loan scheme

Published : Sunday, 21 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Padma Bank Limited launched a very attractive Loan scheme 'Padma-Proyojon' for customers on Saturday. Besides, car, home and personal loan schemes will also be available without any hassle in a short time.
The launching was held at the BGB Hall of Dhanmondi in the capital during a a customers' meeting organized by Padma Bank Limited's Dhaka South Zone, says a press release.
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru spoke on the occasion as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the 'Padma-Proyojon' loan. Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury was the special guest.
If anyone has a minimum balance of 5,000/- taka in the last six months at any account of the bank, will get the required loan. Per month installments are only 90/- taka.
Md. Ehsan Khasru said t this exceptional loan has been introduced only to provide financial support to the customers at their need. He thanked the customers for being with Padma Bank with confidence. Apart from the success of the bank in investment, remittance, deposit and recovery, Padma-Wallet, Padma-i-banking, Padmabati for women customers and Padma Pratidin-various modern products of the bank were presented to the customers.
Padma Bank Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin and CFO Md. Shoriful Islam also spoke on the occasion. The Bangladesh country economist of the UNDP Dr. Nazneen Ahmed greeted the customers. During this time Dr. Nazneen praised 'Padma-Proyojon' and other loan schemes, saying that these timely products would play a significant role in the needs of the customers.
Among others Head of Human Resources M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Business Head Khandaker Zibanur Rahman, Law & Recovery Head Firoz Alam and other senior officials, local dignitaries and journalists were present on the occasion.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


