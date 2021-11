Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission







Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, flanked by BSEC former chairman Dr M Khairul Hossain, CMJF President Hasan Imam Rubel and General Secretary Munir Hossain, inaugurating the CMJF (Capital Market Journalists Forum) office as the Chief Guest on the fifth floor of Al Razi Complex at Purana Paltan, in the capital on Friday.